Brogdon (forearm) is expected to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Miami on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Brogdon missed Boston's Game 6 win due to a right forearm strain, but he was spotted getting shots up Monday morning during shootaround while wearing an elbow sleeve and will likely be available for the critical Game 7. The backup point guard scored in double figures in each of the first two matchups of the series, averaging 31.5 minutes per game, but he totaled just two points over his next three appearances before sitting out.