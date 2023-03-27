Brogdon ended with 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 win over San Antonio.

Brogdon led the bench in scoring while leading the Celtics in assists en route to a near double-double performance after missing Friday's game due to back pain. Brogdon has posted at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in three games this season.