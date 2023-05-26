Brogdon (forearm) will play in Thursday's Game 5 versus Miami.

As expected, Brogdon will take the floor for Game 5 after it was revealed he's been playing through a partially torn tendon in his right arm. Though he hasn't missed any time due to the issue and has been absent from the injury report as of late, he was hampered by the injury in Games 3 and 4. Over those games, Brogdon averaged 1.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 17.5 minutes and will likely not be at 100 percent for Thursday's tilt.