Brogdon (ankle) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Brogdon has missed back-to-back games due to right ankle soreness, but he'll be back in the mix Monday. The backup guard has been streaky over his past six appearances, scoring at least 20 points in four contests while totaling just seven points in the other two matchups. Brogdon figures to garner plenty of playmaking opportunities versus Cleveland with Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined.