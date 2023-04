Brogdon (back) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Hawks on Saturday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brogdon missed the final two games of the regular season to manage a back issue, but as expected, he's good to go for postseason action. Over his past six appearances, the backup point guard has averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.