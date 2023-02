Brogdon (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Brogdon was initially probable, so his upgrade isn't surprising. However, the Celtics will be down Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle), while Al Horford (rest) and Robert Williams (ankle) are questionable. As a result, Brogdon should see a significantly increased role.