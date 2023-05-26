Brogdon (elbow) ended Thursday's 110-97 victory over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across eight minutes.

Brogdon (elbow) was given the all-clear to play Thursday but was far from healthy. In fact, he failed to score in just eight minutes of action, a true sign that his injury could be more significant than initially thought. Despite being limited, it appears likely he will be cleared to play in Game 6, albeit in what could be an emergency role.