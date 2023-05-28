Brogdon (forearm) is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat on Monday.

Brogdon participated in the shootaround before Game 6, but he ultimately sat out the Celtics' 104-103 win. If available Monday, Brogdon could be in store for a limited role behind backcourt starters Derrick White and Marcus Smart. Through his five appearances in the series, Brogdon has shot just 33.3 percent from the field and has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.