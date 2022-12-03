Brogdon closed Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to Miami with six points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes.

Brogdon posted his second-lowest points total of the season Friday, despite the game going to overtime. Brogdon is averaging the fewest points and assists in his career since 2017-18. The 29-year-old guard's main fantasy value comes from his 49.2 field-goal percentage and 49.3 three-point percentage.