Brogdon is out for Friday's game against the Pacers due to left low back pain.
Brogdon wasn't previously on the injury report, so his absence comes as a surprise. Brogdon has played at least 20 minutes in each of his past 13 appearances, and his absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Sam Hauser and Grant Williams.
