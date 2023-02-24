Brogdon had 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime win over the Pacers.
Brogdon connected on a team-high mark from three while leading Boston's bench in scoring and posting a team-high-tying assist total Thursday. Brogdon has scored 20 or more points in three straight games.
