Brogdon totaled 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to Philadelphia in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brogdon led all bench players in scoring in Monday's Game 1, finishing as one of three Celtics players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Brogdon finished north of the 20-point mark for the first time of the postseason, having scored at least 15 points in three of his seven appearances.