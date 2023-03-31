Brogdon amassed 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 win over the Bucks.

Brogdon saw extended time on the court due to the blowout nature of Thursday's game, leading Boston's second unit in scoring, shots made and assists with another double-digit point total. Brogdon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 outings.