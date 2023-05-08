Brogdon totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-115 overtime loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brogdon led all bench players in Sunday's Game 4 in scoring, threes made, rebounds, assists and minutes played while notching a team-high mark from deep and finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Brogdon, who hauled in a playoff-high rebound total this postseason, has tallied at least 15 points and five rebounds in two of his last three outings.