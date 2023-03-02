Brogdon ended Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

Brogdon has topped 20 points in four of his last six appearances, but he's been held to five or fewer points during his other two outings over that stretch. The 30-year-old mustered just five field-goal attempts Wednesday and was unable to generate much production in secondary categories. Brogdon's upside has been on display in recent weeks, but his continued bench role means that there will also be lackluster performances, as shown by Wednesday's stat line.