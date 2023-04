Brogdon has won the Sixth Man of the Year award according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A starter for most of his career, Brogdon has thrived in Boston as the sixth man. He came off the bench in all 67 appearances this season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Immanuel Quickley and Bobby Portis both had strong cases of their own, but Brogdon was always considered to be the favorite.