Brogdon (leg) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon departed Friday's preseason game due to right leg soreness, but the issue won't impact his availability to begin the regular season. After averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over 36 appearances with the Pacers last year, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as a sixth man for Boston to begin the 2022-23 campaign.