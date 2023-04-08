Brogdon (back) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.
Brogdon sat out Friday's win over the Raptors. He likely won't handle a full workload Sunday, as the Celtics are locked into their seed.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Downgraded to out•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Friday•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Shines off bench in win•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another strong night off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Leads bench in double-digit outing•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Flirts with double-double in return•