Brogdon (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon is slated to return from a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. Although his status as active will take some minutes away from Derrick White, Brogdon has averaged just 18.3 minutes per game over his last three contests. Fantasy managers should proceed with caution and keep an eye on Brogdon's workload moving forward.