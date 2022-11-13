Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.
Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
