Brogdon (personal) is listed as out for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Brogdon will skip a second consecutive tilt while dealing with a personal matter, leaving the Celtics shorthanded at point guard with Marcus Smart (ankle) also sidelined again. Payton Pritchard should pick up hefty minutes again with the pair out, though Derrick White figures to draw another start at point guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't be available Monday•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Reaches 20-point threshold•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Big game off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Posts efficient 23 points in win•