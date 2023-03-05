Brogdon (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Knicks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Brogdon, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cavs. His minutes will be divvied up amongst Derrick White, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard.
