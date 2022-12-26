Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.

Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. If the 29-year-old guard keeps seeing reduced playing time, his fantasy value will continue to diminish.