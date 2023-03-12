Brogdon ended with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 win over the Hawks.

Brogdon continues to alternate good and bad games, having himself a productive outing Saturday. While he has scored at least 18 points in three of the past six games, the other three have yielded a total of just 12 points. Despite his inconsistencies, Brogdon warrants a roster spot in most leagues, especially until Robert Williams (hamstring) is back on the floor.