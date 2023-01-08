Brogdon delivered 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and zero turnovers over 28 minutes in Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.

Brogdon stepped up, especially after Marcus Smart left early in the third quarter with a knee injury. Brogdon and Derrick White combined for 18 assists and zero TO's. The Spurs were missing their top three players, yet gave Boston a scare. This was Brogdon's third game this season with five made three-pointers. Should Smart's injury linger, Brogdon and White could see additional point guard duties Monday at home versus the Bulls.