Brogdon finished with 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers.

Brogdon came to play Saturday, delivering his best game in the past two weeks. Despite a few bumps in the road of late, Brogdon has been a top 50 player over the past month, playing a key role off the bench for the Celtics. He has played at least 34 minutes in four straight games, making him a player to add in standard formats, should he be available for some reason.