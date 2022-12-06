Brogdon (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Brogdon will likely be back following a one-game absence. Over his past nine appearances, he's averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes.
