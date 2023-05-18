Brogdon is probable for Friday's Game 2 against the Heat due to a right forearm strain.
Brogdon was productive during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, leading the team's bench players with 19 points in 37 minutes. Although he's dealing with a forearm injury ahead of Friday's matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up in Game 2.
