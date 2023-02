Brogdon (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon took a seat during Sunday's win over the Grizzlies to rest his right Achilles, but it appears like he'll return to action Tuesday. The Celtics are expected to be without Jaylen Brown (face), Jayson Tatum (illness) and Marcus Smart (ankle), so Brogdon should see plenty of usage, though he figures to still come off the bench as he hasn't draw a start yet this season.