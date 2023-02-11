Brogdon (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Brogdon played through Achilles soreness during Friday's win over the Hornets but struggled, posting three points on 1-for-6 shooting, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes. That broke a streak of 16 consecutive games with double-digit points. Still, Brogdon figures to take on extra usage while Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) remain shelved.