Brogdon (forearm) is questionable for Game 7 against the Heat on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon participated in the shootaround before Game 6 but ultimately decided to sit the contest, and he remains a game-time call for the series finale at TD Garden. Even if he's deemed available, Brogdon is expected to come off the bench while Derrick White and Marcus Smart start on the backcourt. Brogdon is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in the Eastern Conference Finals.