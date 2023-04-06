Brogdon is questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to low back pain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
With the Celtics locked into the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, Brogdon will likely sit at least one of Boston's remaining two games. Sam Hauser will likely receive extended minutes if Brogdon sits Friday.
