Brogdon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Right ankle soreness kept Brogdon out during Friday's loss to the Nets. If he's out again, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser remain candidates for extra minutes.
