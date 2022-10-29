Brogdon (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon popped up on the injury report with lower back stiffness, leaving his availability up in the air for Sunday. As one of the top options off the bench for the Celtics Brogdon has been solid, averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and .8 steals in 22.8 minutes of action.
