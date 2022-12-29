Brogdon is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness.
Brogdon's playing time has decreased in recent matchups, but he's dealing with an illness that jeopardizes his status for Thursday's matchup. If he's unavailable, Derrick White will likely see additional run for the Celtics.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Minimal impact in victory•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 18 off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Ties season low with five points•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores in double digits again•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Tallies 16 points in 19 minutes•