Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks,Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon has missed the Celtics' last three games due to right hamstring soreness. The 29-year-old guard has averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 23.0 minutes across 11 games this season. If Brogdon can't go Wednesday, there is a good chance he will return for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.