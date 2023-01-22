Brogdon contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 win over the Raptors.

Brogdon shot the ball with efficiency in this one, and he also made his usual impact on the glass and on the defensive end. He's now collected a steal and block in back-to-back games. Brogdon is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 11 January contests.