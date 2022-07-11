Brogdon will likely be utilized as the Celtics' sixth man next season, NBC Sports Boston reports.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Woj Pod, Brogdon addressed his trade to Boston, which places him on the NBA Finals runner-up following three injury-plagued years in Indiana. Brogdon started every game in which he appeared for the Pacers, but he appears ready to embrace a new role with the Celtics. "If I wanted to come to Boston, that'd be one of the things I'd need to embrace," Brogdon told Adrian Wojnarowski. "For me, I've made a lot of money, I've won a lot in Milwaukee, I've won some in Indiana, but I really want to get back to winning on a high level. I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I'm willing to do it and compete." Over the last several seasons, Brogdon has been a strong asset in fantasy basketball leagues, but injuries have come to dominate the narrative, as he's played only 36, 56, 54, 64 and 48 games, respectively, over the last five seasons between Indiana and Milwaukee.