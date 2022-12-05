Brogdon (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Raptors.
Brogdon was added to the Celtics' injury report Monday morning due to a non-COVID illness, and he'll be unable to suit up against Toronto. Payton Pritchard will likely see increased playing time, while Brogdon's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Phoenix.
