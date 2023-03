Brogdon racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over Minnesota.

Brogdon couldn't make an impact as a playmaker but contributed as a scoring threat, putting up double-digit points for the third game in a row and the fourth time over his last five appearances. He's averaging 13.5 points per game across six March appearances.