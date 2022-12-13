Brogdon closed Monday's 113-93 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block across 31 minutes.

Brogdon has surpassed the 15-point mark in three straight games and continues to make an impact off the bench for Boston. Even though he's not expected to carve a starting role any time soon with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart featuring as the starting backcourt duo, Brogdon has decent fantasy value due to his scoring and passing ability. He's averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game across his last 10 appearances.