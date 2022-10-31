Brogdon closed Sunday's 112-94 win over the Wizards with 23 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes.

Brogdon put together his best game as a Celtic on Sunday and scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half. The 29-year-old had struggled in his first five games with Boston, averaging 11.4 points per game and making 43.8 percent of his shots. Sunday marked the first time he scored more than 16 points and made more than two three-pointers.