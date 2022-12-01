Brogdon chipped in 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 victory over Miami.

Brodgon led all Celtics bench players in scoring, finishing third on the team in the category against the Heat. Brogdon matched his season-high in threes made, now having scored 20 or more points in two straight contests.