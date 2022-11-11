Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Friday that Brogdon (hamstring) is day-to-day and will be back "sooner than later," Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon is still out for Friday's game after exiting Wednesday's game versus the Pistons with right hamstring tightness. Until Brogdon returns, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White should see increased run.
