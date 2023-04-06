Brogdon amassed 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 victory over Toronto.
Brogdon was impressive in Wednesday's win and led the Celtics in scoring despite coming off the bench. One of the best second-unit players in The Association, Brogdon plays a massive role for the Celtics regardless of his role, and he can be counted on to step up when the team needs him the most. He's averaging 18.8 points per game over his last six outings.
