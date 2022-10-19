Brogdon contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 win over the 76ers.

In his first regular-season game as a Celtic, Brogdon scored eight of his 16 points in the second quarter while making four of his five shot attempts. Eight of his 11 shot attempts were from within 12 feet. It was his first time coming off the bench since 2017-18, when he was a member of the Bucks. He's likely to serve as Boston's sixth man to begin the season.