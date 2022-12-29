Brogdon (illness) will not play in Thursday's meeting with the Clippers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon has seen a decreased role over his last three contests averaging just 18.3 minutes per game and will be sidelined Thursday. His lessened workload has resulted in Derrick White receiving at least 30 minutes in each of the three games. Brogdon's absence should leave even more minutes for White while Payton Pritchard could hold a decent role off the bench. Brogdon's next chance to play will come on Sunday in Denver.