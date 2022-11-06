Brogdon notched 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 victory over the Knicks.

Brogdon didn't have his usual efficient shooting stroke in this one, but he made up for it by stuffing the stat sheet. He recorded his first steal since Oct. 28 against Cleveland and also put forth his best rounding effort since Oct. 24 vs. Chicago.