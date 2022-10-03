Brogdon recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-93 win over the Hornets.

Brogdon played a key role for the Pacers last season and while he's expected to come off the bench with Boston, he should still be able to deliver solid numbers across the board. He should be a steady source of points, assists and boards even if he doesn't see the same playing time he had with the Pacers.