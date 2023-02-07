Brogdon had 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons.

Both Marcus Smart (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (illness) were sidelined for this one, but coach Joe Mazzulla elected to keep Brogdon on the second unit, and the veteran guard provided his usual spark in that role. He's scored in double digits in 15 straight games dating back to Jan. 3, averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.6 threes over that stretch while shooting a stellar 49.4 percent from three-point range.